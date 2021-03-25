Fox scores career-high 44, Kings roll past Warriors 141-119

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu reach for a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton) AP

De’Aaron Fox had a career-best 44 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 141-119 on Thursday night.

Fox shot 16 of 22 and added seven assists, continuing his two-week scoring surge. The mercurial point guard has topped 40 points twice this season and poured in 30 or more in six of his last 10 games. He is averaging 30.7 points during that span.

Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, and Richaun Holmes had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield scored 16. Sacramento has won five of six.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nico Mannion scored 19 apiece.

Golden State beat Sacramento by 31 points in January. This time, the Warriors were missing two of their stars.

Stephen Curry sat out his fourth straight game with a bruised tailbone. Draymond Green also was held out after waking up feeling ill.

“Draymond did not come to shootaround and is not feeling well at all right now,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Haliburton put the Kings up by 22 late in the third quarter with a double step-back move that left Damion Lee flailing before the Sacramento rookie sank a 3-pointer and was fouled. Haliburton also made a four-point play a night earlier against Atlanta.

Oubre’s 3-pointer cut the gap to 111-100 but the Warriors couldn’t get any closer. Fox made consecutive 3s, then added a pair of free throws to extend the margin to 18.

KINGS MOVES

Sacramento made a flurry of moves just ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Delon Wright from the Detroit Pistons and forwards Moe Harkless and Chris Silva from the Miami Heat. Additionally, the Kings obtained guard Terence Davis from the Toronto Raptors for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

The Kings sent Cory Joseph and a pair of second-round picks to the Pistons, while Nemanja Bjelica was dealt to the Heat.

WARRIORS MOVES

Golden State traded center Marquese Chriss and cash to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the draft rights to center Cady Lalanne. The Warriors also sent guard Brad Wanamaker, a 2022 second-round pick and cash to Charlotte for the Hornets' second-round pick in 2025.

DUBS VACCINATED

Kerr said about 12 players and coaches, including Green, received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Kaiser Permanente near Chase Center in San Francisco.

“So I was very happy to receive mine,” Kerr said. “Just the one shot, which is great.”

Kerr is encouraged by this “important” step in the process of returning to somewhat normal living as soon as possible.

“It’s important for us. We’ve been really hit hard just by COVID protocols obviously as a team, so it’ll be nice to get as many guys as possible vaccinated and hopefully not have any more issues in terms of missing games, but more importantly is just the general health and welfare of not only our guys but everybody. The more people who can get vaccinated out there the better so we can build herd immunity and move past everything as a society.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Mychal Mulder was held out because of illness.

Kings: Fox’s previous career high was 43 points against New Orleans on Jan. 17. … Kyle Guy scored a career-high 17 points.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Face the Hawks at Chase Center on Friday. Golden State has won seven straight at home against Atlanta.

Kings: Play the Cavaliers on Saturday. Sacramento beat Cleveland 119-105 on Monday.