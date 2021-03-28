News

The Latest: COVID forces postponement of FCS game at Wagner

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Northeast Conference football game on Sunday between Wagner and Sacred Heart was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Wagner's Tier 1 personnel.

Wagner has paused all team-related activities. Conference officials said the school on New York's Staten Island was unable to meet the NEC’s minimum roster requirements due to contact tracing.

Whether the game will be rescheduled has not been decided.

The Seahawks, who also had their season opener at Merrimack postponed, are 0-2.

  Comments  

Nation & World

Match Play Results

March 28, 2021 11:46 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service