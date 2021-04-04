Illinois reports 2,449 COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

Illinois logged 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths on Sunday, state health officials announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the confirmed and probable cases were among the more than 1.2 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll in Illinois from COVID-19 is 21,373. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.3%.

At the same time, more than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Illinois is set to expand vaccine eligibility to all state residents age 16 and older later this month.