Watch: California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Fresno County to discuss upcoming wildfire season

Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit the Fresno area today to tour the work being done in preparation of the possibility of another series of wildfires.

Newsom also is expected to discuss Thursday’s announcement of a deal with legislative leaders on $536 million in additional funding to increase fire prevention. And last month, the governor announced $80.74 million in emergency funds would go toward hiring an additional 1,399 firefighters for Cal Fire, ahead of this year’s peak fire season.

The state’s hiring spree of firefighters comes in the aftermath of a brutal fire season in 2020 when five of the six worst fires in state history occurred.

Among those massive fires was the Creek Fire, which is considered the largest single fire in California history after burning 379,895 acres near Huntington and Shaver lakes and taking almost four months to completely contain.