2,433 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, and 18 deaths

Public health officials on Monday reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 18 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from April 5 through April 11 is 4.9%. Under rules enforced during the fall surge of COVID-19 cases, a rolling test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days triggered tighter restrictions.

Also Monday, a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing, according to a governor's office spokeswoman. The staff member did not have close contact in recent days with Pritzker, who received a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine last month.

There have been 1,282,205 coronavirus cases, including 21,523 deaths in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. Public health officials say a total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in the state as of late Sunday.

There were 1,998 patients in Illinois reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in intensive care units, with 177 on ventilators.