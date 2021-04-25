Illinois reports 2,035 new COVID cases, resumes J&J vaccine

Illinois health officials on Sunday reported 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 including 24 new deaths.

The preliminary statewide positivity rate for the past week, as a percentage of total tests, is 3.5%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The department announced late Friday that Illinois is resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus vaccine, after U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on the vaccinations. The change came after scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

“The pause was proof that the extensive safety monitoring system is working and was able to detect a very small number of adverse events,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Several other states are also resuming use of the vaccine.

More than 8.8 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois, with a seven-day average of 107,976 vaccines administered daily, the health department reported Sunday.