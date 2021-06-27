The Latest: Denmark beats Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dives for the ball during the training of his team at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, June 25, 2021, a day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Kasper Dolberg scored two goals to give Denmark a 4-0 victory over Wales and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion through the tournament since playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening group match and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Dolberg is former Ajax striker and the match was played at the club’s home stadium in Amsterdam.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand gave Dolberg his first start of the tournament and he scored a goal in each half. Joakim Maele scored the third goal in the 88th minute and Martin Braithwaite added the fourth in injury time.

The Danes will play either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Baku on Saturday.

___

Spain striker Álvaro Morata says deaths threats were made against him and even his sons after his misses in the group stage of the European Championship.

Among Morata’s misses was a failed penalty kick against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Spain’s players have condemned the death threats. Forward Dani Olmo says players accept criticism but more than that is “crossing the line.”

Morata says what upsets him is when fans go to his wife and relatives to makes threats.

Spain will face Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday in Copenhagen.

___

A framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2002 and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

The Wales jersey had “CHRISTIAN” written on top of Eriken’s No. 10 and BRYSIA WELLA underneath. Brysia wella means get well soon in Welsh.

Kjaer, Wales captain Gareth Bale and the three match officials in Amsterdam then posed for a photo with the framed jersey moments before kickoff.

___

The vast majority of fans at the Johan Cruyff Arena are supporting Denmark in the team’s European Championship match against Wales.

Only a handful of Welsh dragon flags are visible among a sea of Danish flags being waved by about 16,000 fans in Amsterdam for the match in the round of 16.

Wales fans were warned not to travel to the Netherlands because of coronavirus restrictions.

Denmark played all three of its group matches at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and Saturday’s game should have a similar feel.

The Johan Cruyff Arena is the home of Ajax. The Amsterdam club has a long history of signing Danish players. One of them was Christian Eriksen. The Denmark playmaker suffered cardiac arrest in his team’s first match at Euro 2020 and was resuscitated with a defibrillator.

___

Czech Republic captain Vladimír Darida is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

The team says Darida sustained an unspecified injury during practice on Friday and didn’t participate in pre-match training in Prague.

Czech team spokesman Petr Šedivý says the medical team has been treating Darida and it was not yet clear if he will recover in time for Sunday’s game in Budapest.

Darida’s loss would be a blow for the Czechs. The 30-year-old midfielder is the engine of the team and its most experienced player with 73 international appearances.

The team’s flight to Budapest was postponed until later in the day because of a technical problem with the plane.

___

Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare has urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test.”

Finland played two of its Euro 2020 group games in St. Petersburg, The team faced Russia on June 16 and Belgium on Monday. At least 2,000 Finns are estimated to have traveled to the city for those matches.

The Finns finished in third place in their group and were eliminated. Russia was also eliminated after finishing last.

St. Petersburg hosted six games in the group stage of the tournament and will host one of the four quarterfinal matches on Friday.

___

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived.

Denmark will take on Wales in the first match of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Italy will then face Austria in London.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Either Denmark or Wales will go to Baku to face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3. Italy or Austria will take on Belgium or Portugal on July 2 in Munich.