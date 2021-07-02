Hurricane hunter living on Miss. Gulf Coast for storm season

An international storm chaser is headed back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for hurricane season.

Josh Morgerman, known as @iCyclone on Twitter, spent the 2020 season living in a little Bay St. Louis house that survived both Hurricane Camille and Hurricane Katrina. The front porch became his “favorite place on the planet,” he told fans in a YouTube livestream last week.

And after years of hunting storms around the world, dropping in on each place for only a few days at a time, he loved experiencing what he calls the “rhythms of the season” in one community.

The pandemic ended his plans to spend 2020 chasing storms in “faraway lands.” But he found he liked the Coast so much that he’s headed back for the 2021 hurricane season. Starting in late June, he told the Sun Herald, he’d be back in the Bay St. Louis home he’s dubbed Hurricane House.

When he’s planning a storm chase from his home in Los Angeles, he spends most of his time looking at computer models, and has to work out complicated travel logistics. From Hurricane House, things were different.

“When I’m living on the Gulf Coast, of course I’m still looking at computer models,” he said on the livestream. “But I’m also just going to the shoreline everyday, and just looking at the sky and the ocean, and asking, what is the Gulf going to bring me today?”

EYEING CLAUDETTE FROM AFAR

On June 18, he was still at home in Los Angeles, watching the models as “Potential Tropical Cyclone 3” churned toward the Coast.

He wasn’t terribly impressed.

“It’s what I call scrambled eggs,” he said on the livestream the night before PTC 3, later named Claudette, hit the Coast. “It’s a mess. I don’t think that this thing is going anywhere in terms of intensity.”

But he predicted the heavy rainfall could cause major problems. In parts of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi where the forecast called for the most rain, the ground was already saturated from recent rainfalls.

And even a relatively minor storm surge of a few feet can have consequences. That’s something he learned only by living in Mississippi last year, he said.

On the livestream, he showed two photographs of Beach Boulevard in downtown Bay St. Louis, one on a normal day, and another as Tropical Storm Beta came ashore 400 miles away. In the second photograph, the road was completely submerged.

“Before I lived in Mississippi, I would laugh at the idea of two feet of storm surge or three feet,” he said. “Who cares? Who does that impact? Well, it impacts places like Mississippi.”

PANDEMIC PLANS

On March 1, 2020, Morgerman was planning a year to “conquer the world,” with international expeditions and a speaking tour. Then, the pandemic shrank his world. Traveling to East Asia, the Indian Ocean and Australia was no longer possible. Instead, he would be confined to the southeastern United States.

Morgerman pulled out a map of the U.S. He plotted the westernmost spot where he thought he might chase — Port Isabel, Texas — and the southernmost — Homestead, Florida — and the easternmost — Wilmington, North Carolina. What was roughly in the middle and driving distance from everywhere? Mississippi, “the heart of the U.S.A’s hurricane country.”

Morgerman, who was born in New York City and currently lives in Los Angeles, was surprised to find himself enjoying life in a small town.

When not chasing a storm, he liked to ride his bike over the bridge to Pass Christian and on along the beach.

And living in Bay St. Louis put him in close proximity to the many storms that battered the Gulf last year.

He trekked through swamps to track Hurricane Laura in southwest Louisiana in August. He drove to Gulf Shores, Alabama for Sally. And for Zeta, he didn’t even have to leave the Hurricane House as the eye of the storm passed over Bay St. Louis.

WHAT DOES 2021 HOLD?

Morgerman is not superstitious, so he has no “gut feeling” about what this hurricane season will bring.

“Even the predictions from the top forecasters are often wrong,” he said. “It’s a very, very imprecise science.”

NOAA is predicting a busier-than-active hurricane season, with fewer storms than in record-breaking 2020. The forecasters expect 13 to 20 named storms this year. There were 30 last year.

Now that he’s developed an attachment to the Coast, chasing storms here feels different than it does in the places he’s never visited before. As the sun rose over Bay St. Louis on Oct. 29, 2020, it was clear even from the porch of Hurricane House that the town had been seriously battered.

“I’m always sad to see destruction,” he said. “But it hits you in a different way when it’s your adopted community.”

He thought back to one of his first hurricane, and what it means to be fascinated by storms that are often inextricable from suffering.

When he was 15 and living on Long Island, a hurricane came up the eastern seaboard and hit his town, doing some damage. Already interested in storms, he was excited.

“I remember my mother started to cry,” he said. “It went from being this cool fascination to just, I felt bad.”

Morgerman was living outside of the country when Katrina hit the Coast, so he did not witness the storm or its aftermath himself. But he encounters the legacy of that storm and so many others in his conversations with Coast residents.

“One of the things I like about living in Mississippi, everyone is sort of a hurricane nerd,” he said. “Everyone is very knowledgeable about the subject and has experiences to share, and almost wears it like a badge of pride — which they should.”