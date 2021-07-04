News

Update: Amber Alert issued for boy, 11, whose father is a suspect in Motel 6 stabbing

Modesto Police Department

An Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning for an 11-year-old Modesto boy after he was allegedly taken by his father, who police say stabbed the boy’s mother in a Motel 6 parking lot Saturday night.

Adler Lopez Lara was taken by Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara, who initially was driving a silver BMW with rear-end damage and a license plate number of 8PWD288, according to the Modesto Police Department. But about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, an update from the Modesto Police Department said the suspect no longer is believed to be driving that car.

After the stabbing Saturday night at the motel on West Orangeburg Avenue that left Adler Lara’s mother in critical condition, the father took the boy.

Anyone who sees this vehicle, or the father or son, is ask to call 911 immediately.

The alert was issued hours after police were called to the motel for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived at about 9 p.m., they found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, Lt. Chris Adams said.

A witness told police the woman walked toward the lobby after she was stabbed, but it was unclear what had happened beforehand.

