Victim of fatal Fourth of July hit and run identified as Modesto man

A memorial has been set up near the site on Burney Street where 20-year-old Ephraim Estrada was fatally struck by a hit and run driver while lighting fireworks in Modesto on the Fourth of July. Photographed on Burney Street in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

The man fatally struck by a hit and run driver while lighting fireworks in Modesto on the Fourth of July was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old Ephraim Estrada.

The Modesto man was lighting fireworks on Burney Street at Sixteenth Street around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a northbound Toyota Camry. He died at the scene.

The driver, 34-year-old Jesus Lemus, called police a short time later to report he might have hit someone. He told police he’d been distracted by fireworks.

Authorities say he was under the influence and was possibly speeding.

Lemus was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and felony hit & run. He also faces a charge of child endangerment because his 12-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Raduechel at RaduechelR@modestopd.com.