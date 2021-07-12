Jackson Black Rodeo returns after absence due to pandemic

The Jackson Black Rodeo has returned to Mississippi's capital city after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation reunited in Jackson over the weekend, WLBT-TV reported.

With Mississippi lagging behind most of the nation in vaccinations, guests were encouraged to wear masks, and hand sanitizer stations were placed throughout the coliseum.

The event inspires young people to become cowboys and cowgirls, veterinarians, or even start a ranch of their own, said Jarriett Edwards, president of the Real Cowboy Association.