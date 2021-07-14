University of Kentucky honors medical education supporter

A University of Kentucky graduate has been honored for his $22 million gift in support of medical education at the state's flagship university.

Dr. Michael D. Rankin's gift is the second-largest single gift in the university's history. It will support scholarships in UK's College of Medicine and construction of a new health education building.

“Through this gift, Dr. Rankin has left an indelible mark of healing and hope, not just on this university, but on the state of Kentucky,” UK President Eli Capilouto said Tuesday. “His influence will be felt by generations of students and the patients they later serve.”

Rankin is a 1980 graduate of UK's College of Medicine.

As part of Rankin’s gift commitment, $12 million will support the “Michael Rankin MD Community Scholarship Endowment.” His gift is also a catalyst in efforts to construct a new health education building. The project's design phase was approved at a recent UK trustees meeting.