Alabama promoting COVID-19 vaccination in TikTok contest

Alabama is turning to social media to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced a TikTok contest to encourage young people to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. The contest is for between the ages of 13 and 29.

To participate, contestants should submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH.

Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity measured by the numbers of likes and shares. The videos should be submitted by Aug. 6.

Advertising professionals and department staff will select four winners who will each receive a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced Aug. 13 on the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account and promoted on Department of Public Health social media.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 are at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.