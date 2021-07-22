Nevada marijuana shop causes concern among Idaho officials

A pot shop opening in northern Nevada is raising concerns just across the border in Idaho where marijuana is illegal.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in mid-September is opening a dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Thrive's marketing director, John Erminio, says the company plans to tell customers the two states view pot differently, The Times-News reported Thursday.

“If you are going to purchase from Thrive, we want to make sure that we are compliant with the laws and we follow the rules,” he said. “We want it to be safe, and obviously using and driving is against the law and something that we are not behind.”

He said the store will be open 24 hours a day year-round.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said he’s concerned about marijuana-using drivers on the road that connect the two cities.

“This could affect the highway between Jackpot and Twin Falls County and the citizens that utilize that road,” Hall said.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said deputies have been sent to drug recognition school to spot drivers operating under the influence of marijuana. U.S. Highway 93 connects the two cities.

“I have a good team of deputies,” he said. “If there is an issue, they will deal with it as they always have.”

He said he expects law enforcement agencies to increase patrols after the dispensary opens.

“Anyone engaging in illegal behavior should be aware they risk attracting attention from law enforcement,” Idaho State Police told the newspaper in a statement.