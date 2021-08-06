Forbes: NFL average team value soars to nearly $3.5 billion

Even with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year to an average of $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.

How? New media rights deals that brought in $111.8 billion and led to the largest value increase in five years.

So even with a 20% fall in revenue and with average operating income dropping from $109 million in 2019 to $7.1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic season, the 32 clubs are profiting.

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have the highest value at $6.5 billion. New England is next at $5 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $4.85 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4.8 billion and Washington at $4.2 billion. Dallas has been on top of the evaluations for 15 straight years.

The largest one-year increase in value was for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, up 29%. Forbes cites Tom Brady's arrival leading to increased season-ticket and merchandise sales.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buffalo has the lowest value, according to Forbes, at $2.27 billion, just below Cincinnati at $2.275 billion.