Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard tests positive for virus

MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the team's preseason match against Everton on Saturday, the club said.

“Unfortunately, Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. He is isolating in line with government and Premier League guidelines,” United said in a statement on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Lingard went on loan to West Ham in January and scored nine goals in 16 league games, helping the Hammers earn a Europa League spot.

Leeds visits Old Trafford next Saturday in the season opener.

