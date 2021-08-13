Mississippi, rocked by virus, seeks out-of-state medical aid

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, right, watches an unmasked Gov. Tate Reeves respond to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 13, 2021. Reeves did not wear a face mask during the 90-minute briefing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Mississippi is seeking out-of-state medical professionals and equipment as it breaks its own records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that the state requested 65 physicians, 920 nurses, 41 certified registered nurse anesthetists, 59 advance-practice nurses, 34 physician assistants, 239 respiratory technicians and 20 emergency medical technician paramedics.

Reeves said if this staffing level can be attained, it would open up 771 hospital beds and 235 intensive care unit beds not currently staffed in the state. He said workers could be in Mississippi within a week.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received responses Friday from 19 contractors to provide the medical workers, and the federal government will pay the cost, director Stephen McCraney said.

Reeves said Mississippi requested 150 ventilators from the national stockpile. He also said the federal government rejected Mississippi's request for a medical ship from the military. Reeves said the main reason for requesting the ship was to get additional medical workers into the state.