Man raffling rare bourbon for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

An Indiana man with a collection of rare bourbon is teaming up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to raffle it off in an effort to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The collection consist of five limited-edition bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, which are valued at $18,250, the Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement. The winner of the raffle will also receive a VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience and a one-night stay at Hotel Distil.

Nathan Perdue of Carmel, Indiana, teamed up with the museum to raise the funds in an effort to help his 2-year-old son, Wyatt, and others who have cystic fibrosis, a genetic lung disease.

A larger portion of raffle proceeds will benefit the CF Foundation and its mission to find a cure for cystic fibrosis while a smaller portion of proceeds will support the education department at the Kentucky Derby Museum, the statement said.

Tickets are $100 each and will be sold through Sept. 23. A winner will be announced on Sept. 24.

