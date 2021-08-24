Legal aid services get $1.2M to help fight substance abuse

Kentucky's civil legal service programs have received nearly $1.2 million from federal grants to help them respond to the state's drug epidemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Local programs can use the funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid and Stimulant Substance Abuse Program to help those impacted by substance abuse create a pathway to recovery and healing, Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said Monday in a statement.

The funding will go to develop, implement or expand comprehensive programs that will reduce the impacts of substance abuse, the statement said. Those receiving funding include the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Kentucky Legal Aid, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Legal Aid Society.

“If we are going to solve the opioid crisis our communities, law enforcement, government, non-profit agencies and legal service providers must all work together. An important step in achieving that goal is to address the root causes of substance abuse and addiction,” Harvey said.