Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Editorial: Needle exchange necessary

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers have warned the public not to ignore routine medical appointments and procedures.

While the pandemic continues to be a health crisis in this country, citizens continue to need monitoring for their chronic and short-lived conditions.

The public also should be cognizant of other another public health threat: the rise of HIV.

Health officials in Louisville have noted an increase in HIV cases: One hundred twenty-six were diagnosed with HIV in the first five months of 2021, with 24 of those cases diagnosed in May. The average number of cases annually from 2017 to 2020 was 144.

West Virginia has seen a recent spike in HIV cases, as well, which some officials attribute to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

Kentucky and West Virginia are not alone. The number of HIV diagnoses in the United States is up 9%.

The rise in cases might be because advancements in treating HIV/AIDS have improved, allowing many to live a longer, healthier life with the disease and making those at most risk more lax about their habits.

COVID-19 has played a role, too.

Health fairs were put on hold, and most medical resources have been directed at fighting the pandemic.

What can be done?

Health officials remind the public preventive measures include routine testing, practicing safe sex and not sharing needles or other drug injection equipment.

Providing a needle exchange program, however, is the main tactic that can be used at a local government level to contain the spread of HIV. Such a program will protect not only drug user but the people in their lives.

We are still battling COVID; we don’t need another epidemic.

Editorial: Warren County South all-stars deserve to be celebrated

In a perfect scenario, the players, coaches, family and friends of the Warren County South 11- and 12-year-old all-stars would be taking in the sights and sounds of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It’s a hard place to reach in any year, with thousands of teams vying nationwide – and in most cases, worldwide – for the opportunity to suit up and play for the championship.

Warren County South, the Kentucky state champions after winning the title here in Bowling Green at Ephram White Park last month, positioned itself to join that rare company in Pennsylvania by reaching the Great Lakes Regional in Whitestown, Indiana.

The all-stars, led by manager Cary Page, put on a clinic in slugging throughout its impressive postseason run to Indiana. In the Great Lakes Regional opener against Hamilton (Ohio) West Side, WC South’s bats went cold. Despite falling behind 1-0 and managing just two hits, the WC South all-stars rallied for a pair of runs to open the tournament with a 2-1 win.

The offense stayed cold the following day, when another two-hit outing cost WC South in a 5-1 loss to Hinsdale (Ill.) that had the team on the brink of elimination.

WC South then woke up in a big way, posting a nine-run rally en route to a 10-0 win over Elmbrook (Wis.) that showed once more what the team is all about – great hitting, great pitching, great defense.

That set up a rematch with the Ohio state champions, and a confident WC South went to the field for batting practice Aug. 11 before getting ready to play that afternoon.

And then it was over – Page got a call in his hotel room from an official at Little League International informing him that the team had a positive COVID-19 test. By rule, WC South had to forfeit, and just like that the season that had such promise came to a sudden and disappointing conclusion.

“We knew the rules coming into it,” Page told the Daily News. “As coaches we discussed it multiple times, saying the biggest (opponent) that we’re going to fight is COVID. We were confident with baseball and still very confident the next two days were going to be our day. We really liked where we were at. But like I said, we knew the rules going into it and unfortunately it got us.”

The WC South all-stars – Justin Capps, Mason Cosby, Dylan Fair, Joseph Fentress, Dylan Marr, Ryley Oller, Zac Owsley, Camden Page, Lukas Peterson, Sonny Price, Bryant Rogers, Noah Rowland, James Yarbrough and Ethan York – aren’t alone in losing experiences that can’t be replaced. The coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellations in athletics and activities, school and everyday life for more than a year now.

But this group of boys – who barely got to play last summer and never had the chance to advance past the state tournament – deserved a better ending.

They worked hard to achieve a dream and can rightfully consider themselves champions.

As it turned out, the WC South all-stars did accomplish something few other teams can – they ended their seasons as winners, and that’s something else to celebrate.

After receiving the terrible news that the tournament was over for his team, Page was already planning for a day soon when his team could reunite with family and friends one more time.

“We’re definitely going to get together,” Page said. “We’ve got to celebrate these kids. It’s really tough.”

We offer our condolences, but more importantly our congratulations to the Warren County South all-stars, plus the WC South 8- to 10-year-old all-stars for their state championship as well.

It was a great summer of youth baseball, one we sincerely wish had lasted at least one more day.

Editorial: Buffalo Trace, Johnson making a difference at Green Hill Cemetery

Cheers are in order for Buffalo Trace Distillery and famed tour guide Freddie Johnson — the face of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda line, which is produced at the distillery. They have teamed up and are donating a portion of the proceeds from soda sales to an historical restoration project currently underway at Green Hill Cemetery.

Established in 1865, the local cemetery features a 10-foot tall monument — the only in the state — that honors the 25,000 men who served in Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops (USCT). The names of 142 USCT members from Franklin and surrounding counties are etched in the monument, which was dedicated by the Women’s Relief Corps, an affiliate of a Union Army veteran’s organization, the African American Post of the Grand Army of the Republic.

Green Hill Cemetery has personal significance to Johnson, who serves on the board of trustees and has relatives buried there. So, Buffalo Trace, Johnson and the cemetery worked out a deal — $1 from every case of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda that is sold is donated to Green Hill Cemetery, which also has a corner reserved for pauper burials.

In a ceremony last week, the distillery presented the first installment of the donation in the form of an $11,872 check from Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project to the Green Hill Board of Trustees, a nonprofit volunteer organization that has been actively raising funds to refurbish the cemetery for the past four years.

Board of trustees chair Jeanette Walker said the city’s annual contribution for maintenance of the cemetery usually runs dry by the middle of the year and that the donation “will help take a lot of stress off our shoulders.”

Recent improvements at the cemetery include the installation of a new retaining wall and fence along East Main Street. The five-year goal of Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project is to grid the cemetery so family and friends of loved ones can look up a name online and know where that person is buried.

“We are so thankful for this partnership and excited to put these funds to work to give this cemetery the restoration it needs, and give the families of loved ones buried here the final resting place their family members deserve,” Johnson added.

We raise a glass of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Root Beer (ginger ale or ginger beer) in gratitude to Johnson and Buffalo Trace Distillery. They saw a need in the local community and partnered to make a difference.

To make a donation, send a check made out to Social Good Fund with “Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project” in the memo line to Social Good Fund, 12651-5473 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, CA 94805.

