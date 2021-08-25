News

Some Jackson residents, schools, advised to boil water

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

About 2,000 Jackson water customers and three schools are being told to boil water for safety reasons, authorities said.

A loss of water pressure led to the alert issued Tuesday, officials said.

The affected area includes Raines Elementary School, John Hopkins Elementary School and Ambition Prep School.

Some parents picked up their children early at the schools because of the low water pressure, WAPT-TV reported.

Potable water was brought to the schools, adjustments were made for breakfast and lunch, according to Jackson Public Schools.

