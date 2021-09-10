News

Final England-India test off after outbreak in Indian camp

The Associated Press

England players during a nets session before the 5th Test cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
England players during a nets session before the 5th Test cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Jon Super AP
MANCHESTER, England

The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India was canceled Friday, barely an hour before play was due to start, following a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said India is “regrettably unable to field a team” at Old Trafford in Manchester due to fears of more cases inside the group.

India’s entire touring party was forced to isolate in its Manchester hotel on Thursday after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar was the latest person to test positive for the virus. India coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and main physio Nitin Patel had already tested positive.

India was leading the series 2-1.

There was no indication about whether India had forfeited the test.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many,” the ECB said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Man guilty of hate crime in attack on Black man sentenced

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM

Business & Real Estate

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service