Kansas’ Democratic governor appears wary of vaccine mandate

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is indicating that she's wary of President Joe Biden's mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday at an economic development event in Lawrence that she needs to hear more details, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. Her office issued a statement last week to that effect the day after the Democratic president announced vaccine mandates affecting up to 100 million Americans, including health care workers and employees of private companies.

But later, the Journal-World reported, Kelly also made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference.

“I prefer that we continue down the path that we’ve been on, which is working cooperatively with businesses,” Kelly said.

Her office did not immediately have further comment Wednesday.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and GOP-controlled Legislature have condemned Biden's vaccine mandates as beyond the president's authority and likely to damage the economy.

GOP legislative leaders sent a letter Tuesday to Biden demanding “an immediate end to this federal overreach" and saying the problems with his policies are “too numerous to list.”

The letter was signed by 103 of the 115 Republicans in the Legislature.