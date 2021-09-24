Health department offers free flu shots in Lexington

Free flu shots will be given in Lexington beginning next month, health officials said.

Flu shots will be available for free all season by appointment beginning Oct. 4 at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department's Public Health Clinic, the agency said in a statement.

Health officials are also offering a one-day clinic on Oct. 6 where up to 1,000 free flu shots will be given at Consolidated Baptist Church, the statement said. Walk-ins will be accepted during the clinic.

“An annual flu shot is the best way to fight the flu each fall and winter,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said. “The flu shot remains important this year as we remain in the COVID-19 pandemic."

In addition to helping prevent the flu, it can also reduce the severity of symptoms if sickness does occur.