San Francisco company to bring a dozen jobs to Colusa-Yuba region

A San Francisco-based custom metal fabrication shop has announced plans to move to the Colusa-Yuba region later this summer, bringing with it about a dozen new jobs to the area.
SF Metalworks specializes in architectural metal work and regularly works with elements such as steel, brass, bronze, stainless, aluminum and pewter, among others, according to a news release.
The company's CEO, Ron Moore, cited the need for a stronger workforce and additional space as reason for the upcoming move, the release said.
“The art of craftsmanship is dying in America,” said Moore. “Instead, we promote craftsmanship. We teach it. We honor it. We are going to build the right team so we can build some of the world’s finest things.”
SF Metalworks will be hosting two presentations at a hiring event on Monday, with one at 4 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m., at Colusa Veterans Hall, 108 E. Main Street, the release said.
Anyone interested in applying for a job with SF Metalworks can bring a resume to the presentations and fill out an online application at colusa1stop.org.
