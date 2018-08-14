Onetime teen mom, now a teacher, wins US House primary

FILE - In this May 3, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama poses for a picture with the 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes, left, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Hayes won the nomination in the Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, Democratic primary to run for Connecticut’s 5th congressional district seat in November. If elected, she would be the first black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP