Forests group halts plan to endorse Indonesian paper giant

In this Aug. 5, 2018, photo, students sit in front of building that houses the headquarters of Sinarmas Group, one of Indonesia’s largest palm oil company, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The main global group for certifying sustainable wood has suspended plans to give its influential endorsement to Indonesian paper giant Sinarmas after revelations it cut down tropical forests and used an opaque corporate structure to hide its activities. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo