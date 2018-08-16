Chinese plane skids off Manila runway in downpour, all safe

Rescuers are seen at the scene as a Boeing passenger plane from China, a Xiamen Air, lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after it skidded off the runway while landing Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. All the passengers and crew of Xiamen Air flight MF8667 were safe and were taken to an airport terminal, where they were given blankets and food before being taken to a hotel. Bullit Marquez AP Photo