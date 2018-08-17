Venezuela hikes wages ahead of monetary overhaul

Nurses holds a sign with a fake Venezuelan’s bills, representing how low their salaries have been devalued by inflation, during a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The government is lopping off five zeroes from the “Strong Bolivar,” which will remain legal tender, in a bid to tame inflation the IMF estimates will reach 1,000,000 percent this year. But economists see it as a Band-Aid solution more likely to freeze up the payment system than address Venezuela’s economic problems. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo