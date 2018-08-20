We can’t get enough of Sacramento Valley almond harvest and shaking of trees

The State Water Resources Control Board will hold two days of hearings on a proposal to leave more of the water in the lower San Joaquin River and its three tributaries, the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus.
UC Davis, on August 8, 2018, announced that along with Kindred Healthcare, it will construct and operate a second hospital on its downtown Sacramento campus to provide rehabilitation services for stroke, spinal cord and brain trauma patients.
The median sale price for a home in Sacramento rose to $361,500 in June 2018. These eight homes – including homes in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and other parts the county – are priced close to that amount.
Here is Sacramento's planned autonomous car test route through downtown. Silicon Valley-based Phantom Auto will test driverless robot vehicles that will be monitored by remote “drivers” sitting at computers.