Alabama woman dies from injuries when car is hit by train

An Alabama woman has died after the car she was in was hit by a train last weekend.
Hoover police told news outlets that 35-year-old Alex Lyndsey Newman of West Blocton died in surgery after the Saturday afternoon crash. Newman was a passenger in the car. The driver and one other person were still hospitalized but are expected to recover.
Lt. Keith Czeskleba says the car Newman and the others wree in was hit on the passenger side by a CSX freight train in Hoover.
The crash is still under investigation.
