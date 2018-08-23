Former ABC 10 news anchor Cristina Mendonsa, right, will host a morning radio show on KFBK starting Monday, the station announced.
Former Channel 10 anchor Mendonsa to co-host KFBK morning show, Amy Lewis gets booted

By James Patrick

August 23, 2018 10:16 AM

Cristina Mendonsa will co-host KFBK’s Morning News show starting Monday, the radio station announced Thursday. Mendonsa will be changing formats after a 21-year run at Sacramento’s ABC Channel 10, where she worked as a news anchor.

Mendonsa will work with co-host Dan Mitchinson on the morning news show from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. That job has been held for more than a decade by longtime KFBK co-host Amy Lewis. The station has let Lewis leave, according to a report from journalism reporter Matthew Keys.

Mendonsa brings name recognition and a reputation for award-winning news journalism to the KFBK show.

“We’re thrilled to have Cristina join iHeartMedia Sacramento as co-anchor/host of The KFBK Morning News,” said Curtiss Johnson, senior vice president of programming, in a news release. “She is a native of Northern California as well as an Emmy and Murro award winning multi-media journalist with decades of experience as a public speaker, educator and entrepreneur with Mendosa Media.”

Mendosa’s departure from ABC Channel 10 caused a stir in 2017 when she and anchor Dale Schornack both didn’t get their contracts renewed. Schornack worked at the station for 19 years.

