This Elk Grove coworking space gives startup owners a place to thrive
InnoGrove is a shared office space in Elk Grove for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses. Community and office manager Faith Roberts talks about the benefits of its work environment on Friday, August 24, 2018.
Sean Young posted video of the burrito he claims had a roach inside of it. Health inspectors later inspected Carolina's Mexican Food on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento. The restaurant was shut down on August 23, 2018.
Annabella Castagna, a shopper at Orchard Supply Hardware store in Antelope on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, laments the announcement that all 99 OSH locations will close. Two other locations operate in the Sacramento region: Woodland and Elk Grove.
State Sen. Kevin De León, D-Los Angeles, promotes Senate Bill 100, which would increase renewable portfolio obligations for California retail sellers. Utility companies like PG&E oppose the bill, saying it would raise costs for ratepayers.
The State Water Resources Control Board will hold two days of hearings on a proposal to leave more of the water in the lower San Joaquin River and its three tributaries, the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.