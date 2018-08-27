10 Things to Know for Today

Pham Van Khanh, a 62-year-old retiree, lays flowers at the monument of Senator John McCain in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The monument was erected by Vietnamese authority to mark the day when McCain’s plane, a Major in the U.S. Navy was shot down in 1967. Vietnam has been paying respect to McCain who died on Saturday. Tran Van Minh AP Photo