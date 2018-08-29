Barry Bonds’ onetime mansion shoots for $33 million in gated Beverly Park

A grand, European-inspired home once owned by baseball home run king Barry Bonds is back up for sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $33 million.
That’s quite a markup from four years ago, when the longtime San Francisco Giant pulled in $22 million for the estate. More recently, the property traded hands roughly 20 months ago for $26.5 million, real estate record show.

Spanning nearly two acres in Beverly Park, the property centers on a palatial mansion boasting 17,100 square feet, Italian stone floors and 30-foot ceilings.
The grand foyer, which is entered through an arched doorway laced with wrought iron, sets a gilded tone for the massive residence. Past that, the main floor is a mix of imported limestone columns, hand-painted murals and crystal chandeliers.
Grand living spaces include a voluminous living room, formal dining room, wood-paneled office and a tiered-seating theater room with a marble-draped wet bar. The spacious master suite is one of seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.
An elevator leads to a billiards room and a gym with a sauna and spa.
Outside, flat lawns approach a pool and lounge that maintain the Old World aesthetic. A sports court completes the grounds.
Tomer Fridman and Nancy Chan of Compass hold the listing.
Bonds, 54, earlier this year was making moves in Northern California, selling his home in Hillsborough for $6 million.
The slugging outfielder was a 14-time All-Star during his 22 years in the league, spending time with the Pirates and Giants. He holds the MLB records for most home runs in a season, 73, and most career home runs, 762.
