Murphy frustrated at higher gas tax but says it’s needed

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lincoln Avenue School in Vineland, N.J., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Murphy addressed his administration’s announcement this week that the state’s gas tax would be going up Oct. 1 by 4.3 cents to 41.4 cents per gallon. Murphy says he inherited the law that requires the rate to keep pace with targets to sustain a $2 billion transportation trust fund. He says while he doesn’t like raising “any tax,” the funds are necessary for infrastructure. Mike Catalini AP Photo