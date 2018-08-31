Oregon lawmakers battle labor commission’s #MeToo probe

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, left, and Speaker of the House Tina Kotek confer at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. Oregon’s Legislature is battling an effort by the state’s labor commissioner, Brad Avakian, to investigate sexual harassment in the state Capitol, saying he lacks jurisdiction and would violate privacy of people who came forward under assurances their identities wouldn’t be disclosed. Timothy J. Gonzalez, File AP Photo