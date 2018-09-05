New crack found at San Francisco’s sinking Millennium Tower

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, shows the 58-story Millennium Tower in San Francisco. City inspectors have issued a violation to management of the Millennium Tower, after a large crack formed in a 36th floor window of the building. Officials have blocked off part of the sidewalk as a precaution and ordered management to report back this week on the extent of the problem and soundness of the building’s facade. The 58-story Millennium Tower, which is sinking and tilting, has been dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo