Sweden faces weeks of uncertainty after close election

Prime minister and party leader of the Social Democrat party Stefan Löfven waves at an election party in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Preliminary results of the 2018 Swedish parliamentary elections showed on Sunday night that Centre-Left bloc of the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and Left party gained 40.7 percent of votes, narrowly heading in the race. The opposition Center-Right alliance bloc of the Moderate Party, the Centre Party, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats gained 40.3 percent votes. Anti-immigration, the far-right Sweden Democrats scored 17.6 percent votes. TT via AP Claudio Bresciani