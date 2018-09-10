Ogden’s only cab company closes its doors

Ogden's only licensed cab company has closed, marking another sign of changes in the industry increasingly under pressure from ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.
Yellow Cab owner Michael Moyal tells the Standard-Examiner that drivers for those two companies initially helped him handle the weekend rush, but he says business dwindled after city officials failed to crack down on unlicensed cabs.
Ogden chief administrative officer Mark Johnson says the city might update its taxicab rules to be less restrictive, but the era of allowing just one licensed cab company is probably over.
Another company that once served parts of Weber County, Layton-based A2B, has also closed its doors. Co-owner Aubrey Smith says he noticed the number of ride-hailing drivers spiked in April, resulting in a drop in fares his company could charge.
