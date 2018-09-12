Funeral set for man killed by white Dallas police officer

FILE - This March 24, 2014, file photo provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean, speaking at the university. Jean was fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, by off-duty officer Amber Guyger who says she mistook his residence for her own. The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. Harding University via AP, File Jeff Montgomery