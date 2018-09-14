Japanese supply run to space station delayed again

In this Sept. 14, 2018, photo, an H-2B rocket carrying the Kounotori 7 cargo spacecraft is seen at Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima. The Japanese supply run to the International Space Station has been delayed again. The countdown was halted Saturday, Sept. 15, in Japan, with only a few hours remaining before liftoff. Earlier in the week, a typhoon delayed the launch.(Kyodo News via AP) AP