Pipe pressure before gas explosions was 12 times too high

A police officer stands in the doorway as residents stand in a block-long line outside a customer help center staffed by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts in Lawrence, Mass., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, a teenager was killed and dozens of people were injured in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover following a failure last week in the area natural gas delivery service. Federal officials say their investigation is partially focused on pressure sensors that were connected to a gas line that was being taken out of service shortly before the blasts. Charles Krupa AP Photo