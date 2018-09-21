Silver defends penalty to Cuban for Mavericks’ misconduct

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Silver wants all teams to hire more women, especially in leadership and supervisory positions, and is urging them to take some of the mandates that the Dallas Mavericks must now adhere to as an impetus to improve working conditions within their own organizations, according to a memo sent to all teams Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, and obtained by The Associated Press Jeff Chiu AP Photo