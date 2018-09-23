Bill targets ‘Kushner loophole’ allowing false filings

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres plans to introduce a bill to close the “Kushner loophole” that fails to check up on landlords if they file false documents with the city. Current regulations allow Kushner Cos to avoid strict oversight of construction that critics say was used to drive out low-paying tenants. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo