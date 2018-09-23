State utility director asks CMP about customer complaints

A Maine Public Utilities Commission director has raised concerns over Central Maine Power's pace of resolving customer complaints.
WGME-TV reports that the commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division Director Derek Davidson addressed such concerns in a Friday afternoon letter to the company.
The letter says CMP has only contacted 45 percent of 2,865 customers referred to CMP's specialized complaint resolution team as of late August.
The letter was filed as part of Maine Public Utilities Commission's ongoing investigation into complaints from CMP customers about high bills and unexplained spikes in usage.
A CMP spokesperson said the company is continuing to work with customers on a one-on-one basis to resolve every question. The spokesperson also said the company will provide a more detailed response to commission staff by Oct. 5.
