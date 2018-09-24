Side effect of trafficking law: More street prostitution?

In this Aug. 9, 2018, photo, Laura LeMoon, a former sex worker and trafficking survivor, displays her tattoos, reading “Harm” and “Reduction” on her forearms, in Seattle. LeMoon, who co-founded Safe Night Access Project in Seattle to provide harm reduction services to sex workers on the streets. She said she has seen far more women on Seattle’s strolls. Solicitors have gotten younger, too, she said. She used to primarily serve middle-aged sex workers, she said, but now they often appear 25 or younger. Elaine Thompson AP Photo