Venezuelan official to crash UN meeting on migrant crisis

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, Venezuelan migrants Jorge Gonzales and his wife Kenia, carrying their boys, wait in line for breakfast, after crossing the border into Peru before the deadline on new regulations that demand passports from migrants in Tumbes, Peru. Organized by Colombia, a U.N. meeting set for Sept. 25, 2018 is designed to set up a fund for countries overwhelmed by the masses of Venezuelan escaping poverty and hunger. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo