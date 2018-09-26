This is the most awesome view you’ll get of the massive new Costco opening in Elk Grove

Elk Grove will celebrate the long-awaited opening of a new 150,000-square-foot Costco store on Thursday, September 26, 2018.
By
Could this odd house expand human lifespan?

Latest News

Could this odd house expand human lifespan?

The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service