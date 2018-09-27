This Sept. 21, 2018, photo shows a for sale sign on the front lawn of this house in north Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Sept. 27, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.
This Sept. 21, 2018, photo shows a for sale sign on the front lawn of this house in north Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Sept. 27, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
This Sept. 21, 2018, photo shows a for sale sign on the front lawn of this house in north Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Sept. 27, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

US mortgage rates up; 30-year at 7-year high 4.72 percent

The Associated Press

September 27, 2018 08:22 AM

WASHINGTON

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates are up for the fifth straight week, with the key 30-year rate reaching its highest level in more than seven years.

Costs for would-be homebuyers continue to climb. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.72 percent from 4.65 percent last week. The average benchmark rate has risen from 3.83 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.16 percent this week from 4.11 percent last week.

The Federal Reserve signaled its confidence in the economy on Wednesday by raising a key interest rate for a third time this year, forecasting another rate hike before year's end.

  Comments  